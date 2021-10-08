Northern Trust rises amid upgrade by UBS to Buy
Oct. 08, 2021 12:01 PM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Northern Trust (NTRS +2.9%) was upgraded by UBS Group to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $125, up from $112.
- Analyst Brennan Hawken is positive on the company's loan growth opportunity while also boosting estimates for trust banks as part of a broader research note.
- CFO Jason Tyler had noted during the Q2 earnings call that the reasons for loan growth were an initiative by the company to do more for certain clients and other being episodic.
- Tyler commented: "And I've talked about being perceived as more of a reluctant lender. And so we've been talking to clients saying we'll do more. And so that has been a continued lift to our loan portfolio, I think, particularly relative to what we've seen in the rest of the industry. Now that said, there's also a chunk of it that's probably more episodic. And we've talked about the spikiness in the deposits that can come from particularly GFO clients or very large asset owners. And there's an element that we would view as episodic and spiky and that's leading to both a big part of the increase that you mentioned and also is a driver of the yield. But back to the fact that we did see LIBOR come down a couple of basis points, that obviously is also going to have an impact on the loan portfolio as a whole."
- Northern Trust's EPS Surprise & Estimates by Quarter:
- The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Neutral on the stock with a price target of $119.16.