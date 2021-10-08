ChemoCentryx upgraded at Piper after “positive surprise” in TAVNEOS approval

Oct. 08, 2021 12:26 PM ETChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of ChemoCentryx (CCXI +69.7%) have skyrocketed after the company announced the FDA approval of TAVNEOS (avacopan) as an adjunctive therapy for adults with ANCA vasculitis in combination with standard therapy.
  • In reaction, Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, arguing that the FDA approval has come as a “positive surprise.” The price target increased by ~108.0% to $52.00 from $25.00 implies a premium of ~165.3% to the last close.
  • The firm notes that with additional data, the company has addressed the concerns raised by the regulator in briefing documents and a split recommendation issued by its expert panel.
  • The FDA decision follows the recent approval granted in Japan for Tavneos (avacopan) as a treatment for patients with microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.
