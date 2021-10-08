Exxon accuses Beaumont refinery union of 'voter suppression'
Oct. 08, 2021 12:27 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor45 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.1%) accuses the local United Steelworkers union representing locked-out Beaumont refinery workers of misinformation and voter suppression, Reuters reports, shortly after a campaign to remove the union cleared an important hurdle.
- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board told the company and the union on Wednesday that it received a petition calling for a vote to remove the union, with signatures from 30% of Beaumont employees represented by USW local union 13-243.
- No date has been set for a decertification vote, which could take months to arrange.
- Local 13-243 accuses Exxon of union-busting.
- The USW filed a complaint with the NLRB in April alleging Exxon violated federal law by providing an employee with decertification materials and employee email addresses.
- Exxon locked out 650 Beaumont refinery workers from their jobs on May 1.