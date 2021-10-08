Exxon accuses Beaumont refinery union of 'voter suppression'

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.1%) accuses the local United Steelworkers union representing locked-out Beaumont refinery workers of misinformation and voter suppression, Reuters reports, shortly after a campaign to remove the union cleared an important hurdle.
  • The U.S. National Labor Relations Board told the company and the union on Wednesday that it received a petition calling for a vote to remove the union, with signatures from 30% of Beaumont employees represented by USW local union 13-243.
  • No date has been set for a decertification vote, which could take months to arrange.
  • Local 13-243 accuses Exxon of union-busting.
  • The USW filed a complaint with the NLRB in April alleging Exxon violated federal law by providing an employee with decertification materials and employee email addresses.
  • Exxon locked out 650 Beaumont refinery workers from their jobs on May 1.
