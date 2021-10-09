A look at the biopharmas developing new treatments for liver diseases
Oct. 09, 2021 4:00 PM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), ICPT, MDGL, HEPAMIRMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- The market for treatments for liver diseases is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2021 and 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. It is is expected to reach $36.8B by then.
- As a result, pharmacutical companies are working on therapies for liver disease, such as nom-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatitis.
- Here's a look at some of the smaller biopharma companies working on liver treatments.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- Mirum (NASDAQ:MIRM) has begun enrollment in a phase 3 trial of maralixibat for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. The drug is also in phase 2 for biliary artesia.
- The company has also begun enrollment in phase 2 trials of volixibat in cholestasis indications.
- Shares are down 2.6% year-to-date.
- Maralixibat, marketed as Livmarli, won FDA approval last month for Alagille syndrome.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals
- Hepion's (NASDAQ:HEPA) only asset is CRV431 in phase 2 for NASH and hepatitis B.
- The company has also had a rough time year-to-date with shares down ~33%.
- Additional phase 2 data on CRV431 released last month showed anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
- Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) has a marketed product, Ocaliza (obeticholic acid), for primary biliary cholangitis.
- The company is also looking at the drug as a treatment for advanced fibrosis due to NASH. Top-line data from a phase 3 trial is expected by the end of the year.
- Also under examination in a phase 2 trial is Ocaliza + bezafibrate for primary biliary cholangitis.
- Year-to-date, Intercept shares are down ~40%.
- Last month, Intercept repurchased $39.9M in convertible notes.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Madrigal's (NASDAQ:MDGL) lead asset is resmetirom (MGL-3196), a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist, in phase 3 for NASH with fibrosis and NASH alone.
- In June, the company released what it called positive clinical data from an open-label portion of its ongoing Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study of resmetirom in NASH patients.
- Year-to-date, shares are down ~27%.
Arbutus Biopharma
- Arbutus (NASDAQ:ABUS) is focused on developing a cure for hepatitis B ("HBV").
- The company has two HBV candidates, both in phase 1. AB-729 is an RNAi therapeutic, while AB-836 is a capsid inhibitor.
- Arbutus shares are up ~15% for the year.
- In July, Arbutus received authorization from the FDA to proceed with its IND application for AB-729 in a Phase 2a clinical trial.