A look at the biopharmas developing new treatments for liver diseases

Virus or bacteria infected human liver, liver disease, scientific background

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • The market for treatments for liver diseases is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2021 and 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. It is is expected to reach $36.8B by then.
  • As a result, pharmacutical companies are working on therapies for liver disease, such as nom-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatitis.
  • Here's a look at some of the smaller biopharma companies working on liver treatments.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

  • Mirum (NASDAQ:MIRM) has begun enrollment in a phase 3 trial of maralixibat for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. The drug is also in phase 2 for biliary artesia.
  • The company has also begun enrollment in phase 2 trials of volixibat in cholestasis indications.
  • Shares are down 2.6% year-to-date.
  • Maralixibat, marketed as Livmarli, won FDA approval last month for Alagille syndrome.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.