U.S. drilling rig count rises for fifth straight week, Baker Hughes reports
Oct. 08, 2021
- The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. continues to climb, adding another 5 to 533 in Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.
- U.S. rigs targeting crude oil rose by 5 to 433, while gas rigs were flat for the third straight week at 99 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.
- The total rig count was the highest since April 2020 and 98% above the level at this time last year.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin gained 3 to 265.
