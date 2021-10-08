CDC advisory panel to meet November 2-3 to discuss Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids
- The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on November 2 and 3 to discuss expanding Pfizer (PFE -0.7%)/BioNTech's (BNTX +0.0%) COVID-19 vaccine to use in children between 5 and 11 years old, The Washington Post reports.
- The meeting will follow an FDA advisory panel meeting to discuss the request on Oct. 26.
- Pfizer formally asked the FDA to expand the authorization in the age group yesterday.
