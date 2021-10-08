Lucira falls 9% amid recall of swabs from COVID-19 test kits by supply partner Copan

Oct. 08, 2021 1:24 PM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Lucira Health (LHDX -8.7%) said its supply partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit.
  • The company said that according to its records Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021.
  • Lucira said the recalled Copan swabs should not be used and should be disposed.
  • The company is offering a replacement swab for customers who bought a Test Kit containing a recalled Copan swab. The lot numbers of the affected kits have been provided by the company.
  • Lucira estimates expenses related to the recalled swabs to be between $75K and $85K and intends to pass-through all related expenses, including third party and legal costs, to Copan.
  • The company noted that the recalled swabs had no impact on revenue recorded during the distribution period.
