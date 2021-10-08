GE can't fully recover without rise in commercial aerospace, Wells Fargo says
Oct. 08, 2021 1:22 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Things are getting better at General Electric (GE -0.6%), but Wells Fargo's Joseph O'Dea thinks the stock is fairly valued and trading in line with industrial peers; he rates the shares at Hold with a $107 price target.
- O'Dea sees GE's goals as achievable with the company set to produce high single-digit percentage point free cash flow margins in 2023, which would equate to ~$7B in annual free cash flow, MarketWatch reports.
- But O'Dea says lifting GE's margins and stock price will require a recovery in commercial aerospace, and the analyst forecasts aviation sales of $30.6B in 2023, still ~7% lower than the $32.8B generated in pre-COVID 2019.
- O'Dea sees GE's aviation sales this year totaling $21.6B, more than a third lower than 2019 levels.
- At the same time, O'Dea downgraded industrial names Dover, Otis, Rockwell Automation and Trane on excessive valuation.