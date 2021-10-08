Daimler on the rise after UBS upgrades to Buy due to momentum story
Oct. 08, 2021 2:30 PM ETDaimler AG (DDAIF), DMLRYBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF +2.9%) shares surge after UBS upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral. Analyst Patrick Hummel called the automaker an earnings momentum story that could see upside from high demand, electrification trends, and its focus on passenger cars.
- He places a price target of €100 ($116) on Daimler stock.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives Daimler very high grades in all categories, especially in profitability due to its higher-than-average EBIT and EBITDA margins when compared to other automakers.
