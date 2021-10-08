Elliott Investment boss again questions GSK on value creation - Bloomberg
Oct. 08, 2021 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
- Gordon Singer, who heads Elliott Investment Management’s London office, took GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.1%) to task yesterday during a call with top shareholders over what he considers a lack of value creation, Bloomberg reports.
- Board Chairman Jonathan Symonds said GSK remains committed to separating the consumer business from the pharmaceutical and vaccines business, and defended CEO Emma Walmsley, who has been criticized by Elliott in the past.
- The split is planned for mid 2022.
- GSK plans to name a chair of the consumer business by the end of the year.
- In July, Elliott sent a letter to the GSK board outlining recommendations to boost the company's value.