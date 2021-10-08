S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
Oct. 08, 2021 4:21 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU, XLP, XLB, XLY, XLK, XLC, XLV, XLREBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The S&P 500 closed out the week on a positive foot and market participants were net redeemers of fund assets for the first week in three, totaling $12.5B, led by money market funds.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green, +0.84% and is +17.33% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on October 1st to the close of October 8th.
- #1: Energy, +5.03% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +5.07%.
- #2: Financials, +2.27% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) +2.23%.
- #3: Industrials, +1.77% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +1.76%.
- #4: Utilities, +1.44% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +1.39%.
- #5: Consumer Staples, +1.39% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +1.47%.
- #6: Materials, +0.98% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +1.00%.
- #7: Consumer Discretionary, +0.89% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) 1.03%.
- #8: Information Technology, +0.26% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.24%.
- #9: Communication Services, -0.13% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -0.57%.
- #10: Health Care, -0.32% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -0.31%.
- #11: Real Estate, -0.77% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -0.70%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.