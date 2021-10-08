bluebird declares 3:1 stock ratio on 2seventy spin-off

  • bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) releases update on its planned spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy as a publicly traded company.
  • Upon completion, the company plans to distribute shares in 3:1 ratio to the outstanding shareholders, which means for every 3 shares of bluebird bio stock, current shareholders will receive 1 share of 2seventy bio stock.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance at separation is estimated to be ~$1.0B, inclusive of $110M proceeds from the recent sale of the bluebird's manufacturing facility in North Carolina and its $75M private placement equity financing.
  • bluebird bio expects to fund 2seventy bio with ~$480M in cash upon separation, with the balance to be retained by bluebird bio.
  • The spin-off will see bluebird's president, severe genetic diseases, Andrew Obenshain taking the role of chief executive officer of bluebird and its chief Nick Leschly as CEO of 2seventy.
  • Completion of the transaction is expected by early November 2021.
  • BLUE stock is down 0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • In reshuffling the ratings on stocks focused on the market for sickle cell disease (SCD), Morgan Stanley recently cut the price targets on bluebird bio with the new per-share targets slashed by ~45.7%.
