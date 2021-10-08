bluebird declares 3:1 stock ratio on 2seventy spin-off
Oct. 08, 2021 5:36 PM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) releases update on its planned spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy as a publicly traded company.
- Upon completion, the company plans to distribute shares in 3:1 ratio to the outstanding shareholders, which means for every 3 shares of bluebird bio stock, current shareholders will receive 1 share of 2seventy bio stock.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance at separation is estimated to be ~$1.0B, inclusive of $110M proceeds from the recent sale of the bluebird's manufacturing facility in North Carolina and its $75M private placement equity financing.
- bluebird bio expects to fund 2seventy bio with ~$480M in cash upon separation, with the balance to be retained by bluebird bio.
- The spin-off will see bluebird's president, severe genetic diseases, Andrew Obenshain taking the role of chief executive officer of bluebird and its chief Nick Leschly as CEO of 2seventy.
- Completion of the transaction is expected by early November 2021.
- BLUE stock is down 0.5% in after-hours trading.
