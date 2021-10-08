More than 130 nations sign on for global minimum corporate tax

Oct. 08, 2021 6:06 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor72 Comments

Business concept with calculator, glasses and globe

GA161076/iStock via Getty Images

  • More than 130 nations, including all 20 in the G-20, have agree to a new framework for taxing the income of multinational companies, including a global minimum tax, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
  • Note that Ireland, known for its 12.5% corporate tax rate, joined the group yesterday. The reform will ensure that multinational companies will be subject to a minimum 15% tax rate from 2023, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.
  • "This deal paves the way for Congress to enact those proposals, and I’m hopeful they’ll do so swiftly though the reconciliation process," Yellen said.
  • Through the reconciliation process, Democrats would be able to enact the change through a simple majority.
  • Four countries — Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — have not yet joined the agreement.
  • In June, the Group of Seven finance ministers had committed to adopt to the global minimum tax.
