NerdWallet files for IPO that could value personal-finance site at some $5B
Oct. 08, 2021 7:07 PM ETNerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Personal-finance site NerdWallet (NRDS) filed paperwork Friday for an IPO that could value the firm at some $5B.
- NerdWallet wrote in an S-1 that it plans to raise $100M, but that’s likely just a placeholder number. The company, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NRDS,” has reportedly raised more than that privately at undisclosed valuations since its 2012 founding.
- NRDS didn’t include many details in its filing, like how many shares it plans to offer or at what expected price range. That means it’s not possible to calculate the firm’s likely market value, although Reuters quoted unnamed sources earlier this year as saying NRDS could fetch up to a $5B valuation through an initial public offering.
- NerdWallet did say in Friday’s filing that it plans to have Class A shares for the public and Class B shares for insiders. Class A shares will carry one vote each, while Class B stock will have 10 per share.
- The company also disclosed that CEO and co-founder Tim Chen currently owns 100% of the Class B stock, which will presumably give him a majority or significant percentage of the company’s voting power.
- Other pre-IPO investors include Innovius Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, RRE Ventures, iGlobe Partners and former company COO Dan Yoo. They own pre-IPO Class A shares.
- San Francisco-based NerdWallet provides personal-finance news, guidance and calculators to help consumers pick mortgages, credit cards, insurance and other financial products.
- The company receives compensation from the product providers, and has disclosed on its site that “this may influence which products we review and write about (and where those products appear on the site).”
- However, the firm added that the system “in no way affects our recommendations or advice. … Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable reviews.”
- NRDS wrote in its S-1 that it has 21M monthly unique users who can review financial products available in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.
- “We’ve come a long way, but I believe we’re still in the early innings,” co-founder and CEO Tim Chen wrote in a letter accompanying the S-1. “We aim to become the most trusted name in personal finance.”
- As for its financial results, NRDS wrote that revenues shot up 32.3% year over year during 2021’s first half to hit $181.6M.
- However, rising spending on sales and marketing and other expenses drove the company’s bottom line to a $26.8M loss for 2021’s first half from a $3.1M profit in the same period last year: