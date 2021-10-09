Earnings show propels Acuity to #1 industrial gainer, Lion Electric drives to top loser
Oct. 09, 2021
- Earnings show drove the top industrial gainer while concerns in the electric vehicle sector pulled down Lion Electric for the week ending Oct. 8
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week in the green +1.78% after being in the red for two weeks on the trot. It was among the gaining sectors in SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) which itself rose +0.83% for the week after being on a decline for two weeks.
- The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than 12% this week.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) +16.71% rode the earnings wave and rose the most on Oct. 6 (+10.90%) after its FQ4 results beat analysts estimates. The company, which provides lighting and building management solutions, reported quarterly adjusted EPS that increased nearly 40% Y/Y and revenue that grew 11.4%.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) +13.60%. The battery maker was back among the top gainers this week. The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish on the stock with a price target of $29.67.
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) +13.38%. The car rental company spiked early in the week and then again Sept. 8 (+9.29%) amid a global supply chain shortage with tight production of new cars. YTD, the company has gained +270.51%. However, SA contributor Gold Panda writes, The Good Times Are Unlikely To Last And I'm Bearish.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of AYI, ENVX, UPWK, CAR, HHR against S&P500:
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) +12.64%. The online talent marketplace has risen +172.27% in the past one year. The Quant Rating is Neutral with score of 2.73. SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira writes, Upwork: Fairly Valued Stock.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) +12.07%. The Russian online recruitment platform was back among the #5 after leading the pack over a month ago. YTD the stock has risen +84.20%.
- The week's top five decliners among Industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -10% this week.
- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) -13.47% swapped the top gainer tag it had two weeks ago for top loser. The electric vehicle maker lost throughout the week and YTD is down -40.07%. The electric vehicle sector is getting slammed again as concerns over China growth, rising interest rates and the status of the infrastructure legislation continue to steer sentiment.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) -11.26% retained its #2 rank this week in the decliners list as the stock nose-dived on Monday (-11.48%) before recovering barely in the week. Shipping companies on the whole felt the plunge with last week's gainer and Zim's peer, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) also down this week with -9.18%. In the past one month Zim has fallen -24.31% but YTD is up +298.84%.
- The chart below shows 6-month return performance of LEV, ZIM,BZ, AZUL, JOBY against XLI:
- Beijing-based Online recruitment platform Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) -10.69%. The Wall Street Analysts Rating is Bullish on the stock with a price target of $42.38.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) -10.21%. The Brazil-based airline lost the first four days of the week before gaining just over +1% on Friday following announcement that its September passenger traffic rose 120.1% Y/Y.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) -10.06%. The air taxi start-up — which has being seeing huge swings since it went public in August via a SPAC merger — took a spot in decliners from being in the gainers' list two weeks ago. The company lost (-10.55%) at the start of the week, Oct. 4, and barely recovered after that.