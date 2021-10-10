Surging inflation marked a common theme at consumer goods companies this week
Oct. 10, 2021 5:51 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), LEVI, STZ, STZ.BHBI, CRIBy: SA News Team19 Comments
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) both said that they plan to raise prices to offset higher input inflation in their Q3 earnings calls. Rising costs for freight, cotton, lumber, aluminum, corn, wheat, and other commodities continue to be a common trend for consumer stocks.
- While those two businesses were able to pass on costs to customers and exceed earnings expectations, analysts expect pricing headwinds to threaten margins until at least the middle of 2022.
- "We expect margin pressure to be the predominant theme through the rest of this earnings season," said Andrea Teixeira at JP Morgan, adding that PepsiCo "is feeling and will continue to feel the impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges." The food and beverage giant expects to be able to "price through" inflation after already raising prices this summer.
- Levi Strauss said that pricing actions taken six to 12-months ago helped the company rise above higher cotton costs and beat earnings. The jeans maker has locked in input prices through the first-half of 2022 and is projecting mid-single digits cotton inflation in the second-half. Executives said they were willing to raise prices further if conditions worsen.
- At Corona beer producer Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), news wasn't as positive after the company missed earnings. CEO William Newlands said that price benefits and cost savings initiatives were more than offset by input cost inflation and that margins would continue to be negatively affected for the rest of the year.
- Ultimately, companies will be affected by how much pricing power they possess. Brands that command high demand like PepsiCo, which gained market share during the pandemic, will be able to raise prices, while others will have to report lower margins if they do not find ways to counteract the rising inflation.
- HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) and Carter's (NYSE:CRI) are two other stocks affected by the ten-year high cotton prices. Read more about how the U.S.-China trade war continues to affect prices.