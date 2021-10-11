Hong Kong jumps more than 2% amid China food delivery giant Meituan hit with $534 million antitrust fine
Oct. 11, 2021 1:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Japan +1.55%.
- China +0.38%.
- Hong Kong +2.23%. Hong Kong jumps as Meituan shares surge. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) hit food delivery giant Meituan with a 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) fine for abusing its dominant position.
- Australia -0.44%.
- Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -0.02% to 34,746.58, S&P 500 down -0.02% to 4,390.84 and Nasdaq down -0.51% to 14,579.50.
- Fundraising by Chinese property trust products tumbled over 40% in September from a month earlier, as China Evergrande Group's troubles further dampen investor appetite toward the struggling sector.
- A piece in the Wall Street Journal says that while China Evergrande is the first high-profile real-estate company to run into serious trouble it may not be the last.
- China’s central bank set its official yuan midpoint at a near one-month high on Monday, lifting its value against its major trading partners to cross the key 100-mark for the first time since 2016.
- China bans import of UK beef from cattle under 30 mths of age due to a case of 'mad cow' disease
- Moody's says if China's power cuts are short-lived the effects on GDP will be limited.
- CFETS trade-weighted yuan basket index is at 100.09 according to Reuters calculation, its highest since the beginning of February 2016.
- Goldman Sachs cuts its US GDP forecast: 5.6% y/y for 2021 vs. 5.7% previous estimates.
- Commodities: Crude +1.53% to $79.50. Gold -0.16% to $1,756.30.
- Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month way below economists’ forecast of 500,000.
- Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT. U.S. oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. U.S. crude rose 4.6% through Friday.
- Spot gold was flat at $1,756.25 per ounce by 0053 GMT.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $22.64 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.4% to $1,022.42. Palladium rose 2.6% to $2,130.94, having earlier hit a high since Sept. 13.
U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,756.80.
The dollar index inched down 0.1%.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields strengthened to 1.61% from 1.57% touched its highest level since early June on Friday yield.
- U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones flat; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.22%.