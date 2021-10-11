Hong Kong jumps more than 2% amid China food delivery giant Meituan hit with $534 million antitrust fine

Oct. 11, 2021 1:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Japan +1.55%.
  • China +0.38%.
  • Hong Kong +2.23%. Hong Kong jumps as Meituan shares surge. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) hit food delivery giant Meituan with a 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) fine for abusing its dominant position.
  • Australia -0.44%.
  • Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -0.02% to 34,746.58, S&P 500 down -0.02% to 4,390.84 and Nasdaq down -0.51% to 14,579.50.
  • Fundraising by Chinese property trust products tumbled over 40% in September from a month earlier, as China Evergrande Group's troubles further dampen investor appetite toward the struggling sector.
  • A piece in the Wall Street Journal says that while China Evergrande is the first high-profile real-estate company to run into serious trouble it may not be the last.
  • China’s central bank set its official yuan midpoint at a near one-month high on Monday, lifting its value against its major trading partners to cross the key 100-mark for the first time since 2016.
  • China bans import of UK beef from cattle under 30 mths of age due to a case of 'mad cow' disease
  • Moody's says if China's power cuts are short-lived the effects on GDP will be limited.
  • CFETS trade-weighted yuan basket index is at 100.09 according to Reuters calculation, its highest since the beginning of February 2016.
  • Goldman Sachs cuts its US GDP forecast: 5.6% y/y for 2021 vs. 5.7% previous estimates.
  • Commodities: Crude +1.53% to $79.50. Gold -0.16% to $1,756.30.
  • Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month way below economists’ forecast of 500,000.
  • Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT. U.S. oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. U.S. crude rose 4.6% through Friday.
  • Spot gold was flat at $1,756.25 per ounce by 0053 GMT.

  • Spot silver fell 0.1% to $22.64 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.4% to $1,022.42. Palladium rose 2.6% to $2,130.94, having earlier hit a high since Sept. 13.

  • U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,756.80.

  • The dollar index inched down 0.1%.

  • The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields strengthened to 1.61% from 1.57% touched its highest level since early June on Friday yield.

  • U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones flat; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.22%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.