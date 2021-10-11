RE Royalties acquires royalty on 27MW Solar project in Pennsylvania

Oct. 11, 2021 5:50 AM ETRE Royalties Ltd. (RROYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor16 Comments

  • RE Royalties (OTCPK:RROYF) has acquired a sliding scale gross revenue royalty on the 27 MW Jackson Center Solar Project Phase 1 located in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

  • Jackson Center is owned by Teichos Energy, a renewable energy development company headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is an advanced stage solar project that is expected to reach commercial operation in 2023.

  • The company has entered into a secured loan agreement with Teichos, under which the company provided a $2.2M letter of credit on behalf of Teichos, for Teichos to post certain collateral for the Project's grid connection.

  • The loan will have an initial term of 6 months and bear an interest rate of 10% p.a. compounded and payable at the end of the term, with two additional 6-month increments.

  • It will receive a 1% gross revenue royalty on the Project for a period of 15 years once the Project reaches commercial operation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.