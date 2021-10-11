RE Royalties acquires royalty on 27MW Solar project in Pennsylvania
RE Royalties (OTCPK:RROYF) has acquired a sliding scale gross revenue royalty on the 27 MW Jackson Center Solar Project Phase 1 located in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.
Jackson Center is owned by Teichos Energy, a renewable energy development company headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is an advanced stage solar project that is expected to reach commercial operation in 2023.
The company has entered into a secured loan agreement with Teichos, under which the company provided a $2.2M letter of credit on behalf of Teichos, for Teichos to post certain collateral for the Project's grid connection.
The loan will have an initial term of 6 months and bear an interest rate of 10% p.a. compounded and payable at the end of the term, with two additional 6-month increments.
It will receive a 1% gross revenue royalty on the Project for a period of 15 years once the Project reaches commercial operation.