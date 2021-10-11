Evotec files with SEC for proposed offering of ADS in U.S.
- Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to a proposed offering and sale in U.S. of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs).
- The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.
- Evotec's shares are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission obligations of the Prime Standard Segment.
- The company has applied for a secondary listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq in U.S. under the ticker symbol "EVO".