National Energy Services secures multiple contracts valued over $150M
Oct. 11, 2021 6:19 AM ETNational Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) bags multiple contract awards across several drilling and evaluation service lines in GCC countries, totaling more than $150M.
- The multi-year contracts encompass slickline services, tubular running services and testing services with multiple national oil companies.
- "As the world emerges from the global pandemic, the MENA region is positioning for a sustained, multi-year upcycle in which our key customers are aiming for substantial activity and production capacity growth," says Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NESR.