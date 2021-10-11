National Energy Services secures multiple contracts valued over $150M

  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) bags multiple contract awards across several drilling and evaluation service lines in GCC countries, totaling more than $150M.
  • The multi-year contracts encompass slickline services, tubular running services and testing services with multiple national oil companies.
  • "As the world emerges from the global pandemic, the MENA region is positioning for a sustained, multi-year upcycle in which our key customers are aiming for substantial activity and production capacity growth," says Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of NESR.
