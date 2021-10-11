KKR names Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-CEOs; announces corporate reorganization
Oct. 11, 2021 7:11 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has appointed Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as Co-CEOs, and co-Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts continue to serve as Executive Co-Chairmen of KKR's board.
- The leadership transition is effective immediately.
- Bae and Nuttall both joined KKR in 1996 and have served as Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR since July 2017.
- Concurrently, the company announces corporate reorganization, whereby KKR will combine with KKR Holdings, which is an entity through which certain current and former employees hold interests in KKR.
- The unitholders of KKR Holdings will receive one share of KKR common stock for each unit they hold in KKR Holdings as well as their pro rata share of an additional 8.5M shares of KKR common stock.
- Additionally, on December 31, 2026 KKR will eliminate its controlling Series I preferred stock and also acquire control of KKR Associates Holdings.
- The reorganization transaction expected to be completed in 2022, subject to approval.
- Shares are up 1.36% PM.