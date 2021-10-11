EO charging wins Tesco’s home delivery EV charging business
Oct. 11, 2021 7:21 AM ETFirst Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (FRSG), FRSGUBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EO Charging (EO) secures a deal with Tesco to power its UK home delivery fleet of electric vans.
Tesco plans to have a fully electric delivery vehicle fleet by the end of 2028. This year, the business has already rolled out 30 electric vans, with plans in place for a further 150 in 2022.
As part of the first phase of the electrification programme, EO is supplying more than 200 AC fast chargers and 5 DC rapid chargers across five sites. The charging depots in Lakeside, Oxford, Glasgow (two sites) and Enfield will serve both day-to-day charging requirements as well as emergency cover in case of short turn-around times required for vehicles.
- EO Charging recently announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth. (FRSG), which is expected to result in EO Charging becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.