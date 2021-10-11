Emerson to merge industrial software units with AspenTech in ~$11B deal

Oct. 11, 2021 7:14 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR), AZPNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Emerson (NYSE:EMR) agrees to merge two industrial software businesses - OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business - with Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to create a new industrial software company in a deal valued at ~$11B.
  • Emerson will contribute $6B in cash to the new company, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in the new AspenTech.
  • The cash and stock deal values AspenTech at ~$160/share; the company's shareholders would receive $87 and 0.42 share of the combined company for each share they currently own.
  • On a pro forma basis, the new AspenTech is expected to have FY 2022 annual revenues of $1.1B, adjusted EBITDA of $490M and achieve double-digit annual spend growth through 2026.
  • Emerson also reaffirms FY 2021 underlying sales guidance of 5%-6% and adjusted EPS guidance of $4.06-$4.08.
  • The deal is be Emerson's latest in the software space, after agreeing last year to buy Open Systems International for $1.6B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.