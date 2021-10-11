Bowman Consulting scoops up PCD Engineering; terms undisclosed

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • PCD Engineering is a building services engineering and M/E/P firm based in Denver, Colorado.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) sees acquisition to initially contribute ~$2.5 million of annual net service billing and be immediately accretive.
  • The Company funded the purchase with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
  • Bruce Labovitz, Bowman’s CFO: “This transaction fits with our previously communicated objectives for acquisitions. We are pleased to have closed on our third transaction as a public company and fourth of this year. As is our practice, we will provide more detailed information on our M&A activities and pipeline in connection with our quarterly communications.”
