Farmland Partners names Luca Fabbri as President and James Gilligan as CFO
Oct. 11, 2021 7:19 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has appointed CFO Luca Fabbri as President of the company, effective immediately.
- Prior to co-founding Farmland Partners, Mr. Fabbri spent over 20 years as an entrepreneur and executive in finance, technology and agriculture.
- James Gilligan appointed to succeed Mr. Fabbri as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately.
- Mr. Gilligan joined Farmland Partners in 2021 as a Consultant, and later as a Vice President in the finance department, after eight years with Equity International, the private equity firm founded by Sam Zell.