Farmland Partners names Luca Fabbri as President and James Gilligan as CFO

Oct. 11, 2021 7:19 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has appointed CFO Luca Fabbri as President of the company, effective immediately.
  • Prior to co-founding Farmland Partners, Mr. Fabbri spent over 20 years as an entrepreneur and executive in finance, technology and agriculture.
  • James Gilligan appointed to succeed Mr. Fabbri as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately.
  • Mr. Gilligan joined Farmland Partners in 2021 as a Consultant, and later as a Vice President in the finance department, after eight years with Equity International, the private equity firm founded by Sam Zell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.