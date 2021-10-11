Cellebrite to acquire open-source intelligence firm, Digital Clues
Oct. 11, 2021 7:23 AM ETCellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of open-source intelligence firm Israel-based Digital Clues strengthening its digital intelligence platform and assist in growing the company's footprint within law enforcement intelligence and investigation units across the globe.
- With a team of 20+ people, Digital Clues technology is available both as a SaaS offering and as on-premise software.
- Yossi Ofek, CEO & Chairman of Digital Clues, brings 20+ years of experience in homeland security and will lead the open-source intelligence business efforts at Cellebrite.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.