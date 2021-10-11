New Residential to buy real estate lender Genesis Capital from Goldman Sachs

  • New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) agrees to acquire Genesis Capital LLC, a business purpose lender to real estate developers, and a related portfolio of loans from affiliates of Goldman Sachs.
  • The acquisition adds a complementary business to New Residential (NRZ) and advances its ability "to create and retain additional strong housing assets for our balance sheet," said NRZ Chairman, CEO, and President Michael Nierenberg.
  • Genesis is expected to originate ~$2B of loans in 2021 and has originated more than 12,000 loans since 2014.
  • Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. New Residential (NRZ) plans to finance the acquisition with existing cash and committed asset-based financing from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).
  • In May, New Residential's Q1 earnings benefited from higher interest rates and its expanding platform
