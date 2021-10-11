Protagonist gains nearly double after FDA removes clinical hold on rusfertide program

  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) soars 96.1% premarket after FDA removed the full clinical hold on its rusfertide clinical studies, as announced on September 17, 2021.
  • Per the FDA, dosing in all clinical studies of rusfertide may be resumed.
  • The Company provided all requested information as the basis for a Complete Response and subsequent removal of the clinical hold.
  • The clinical hold was initially triggered by a recent non-clinical finding in a 26-week rasH2 transgenic mouse model indicating benign and malignant subcutaneous skin tumors.
  • A conference call will take place today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Company is also evaluating an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide (PN-943) currently in a Phase 2 study in adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis.
  • Recently, following regulatory setback, JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight.
