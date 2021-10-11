Organon gets FDA 510k clearance for Jada System update

  • Organon (NYSE:OGN) has received clearance by the U.S. FDA of the Special 510(k) for technological updates to the company's Jada System.
  • The system is intended to provide control and treatment of abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage when conservative management is warranted.
  • The product updates include a new kit configuration with updated packaging, as well as a streamlined design to help improve the device’s ease of use.
  • Organon estimates this updated version of the Jada System should be available to customers in the United States in January 2022.
