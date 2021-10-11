1847 closes two acquisitions, valued at $24.9M, accretive to revenue & EBITDA

Oct. 11, 2021 7:43 AM ET1847 Holdings, LLC (EFSH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • 1847 (OTCQB:EFSH) closed two acquisitions, High Mountain Door & Trim and Sierra Homes expanding the former's subsidiary 1847 Cabinet's footprint to Northern Nevada and the greater Lake Tahoe area.
  • The purchase was through a combination of cash, partial proceeds from a $24.86M senior secured convertible promissory note, and subordinated seller promissory notes.
  • The addition of the companies is estimated to add $7M+ in the holding company's EBITDA.
  • "The addition of the companies increases 1847 Cabinet's revenue to ~$32M with $4.5M EBITDA for the trailing 12-months ended June 30, 2021," CEO Ken Yuan commented.
  • These acquisitions and the associated financing place 1847 on the path to begin paying quarterly dividends to its common shareholders this quarter.
