NanoViricides' NV-CoV-2 shows broad-spectrum Pan-Coronavirus activity
Oct. 11, 2021 Mamta Mayani
- NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) gains 8% premarket after announcing that its Pan-Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 was found to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 in a standard cell culture pseudovirion assay, demonstrating that the drug has broad-spectrum pan-coronavirus activity.
- This implies that NV-CoV-2 should remain active in spite of evolution of variants of SARS-CoV-2.
- In this assay, both the drug candidate NV-CoV-2 and a positive control antibody specific to the Spike antigen S1 of the virus suppressed the infection by the SARS-CoV-2-pseudovirions in cell culture studies to virtually the same baseline levels.
- Additionally, the pseudovirion study also showed that NV-CoV-2 neutralizes the virus particles themselves, outside of the cells, validating company's design mechanism.
- "We are now preparing submission documents to enable initiation of human clinical trials," commented Dr. Anil Diwan, Chairman and President.
