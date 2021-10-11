Rekor Systems subsidiary selected for a strategic research initiative by Volvo

Oct. 11, 2021 7:54 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced that its Waycare subsidiary has been selected for a strategic research initiative by Volvo Cars, marking the first deployment in Europe for the company's crash prediction technology.
  • The six-month pilot test, commencing in October, involves the Waycare technology to be piloted as part of research project with the Swedish Transport Administration and Gothenburg Traffic Management Center.
  • The technology is being used for AI-based crash prediction in Volvo Cars.
  • Volvo Cars is leading the research project for Drive Sweden's AI Aware program, which investigates and tests central traffic control that supports connected and automated vehicles.
  • Through the pilot, agencies will have access to the company's cloud-based platform to view and manage roadway incidents, traffic hazards, zones at risk, and more.
  • Further the outcome of technology pilot will be used by Drive Sweden, STA and TMC to help agencies with future infrastructure and public safety planning.
  • Shares are down 2.51% PM.
