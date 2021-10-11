Protalix to include two-year data in marketing application for Fabry disease candidate

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that the FDA agreed in principle that the data package proposed for the resubmission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for PRX–102 could support a traditional approval to treat Fabry disease.
  • Announcing the receipt of the official Type A (End-of-Review) meeting minutes from the regulator following the meeting held on September 9, the companies said that the planned data package would include two–year analyses of phase 3 BALANCE clinical trial for the treatment.
  • After a meeting held on Oct. 08 with officials of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Protalix and Chiesi also noted the supportive feedback received for a planned submission for a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for PRX–102 in the region. The companies expect to submit the MAA in Q1 2022.
  • Early this year, the FDA turned down the marketing application for PRX–102 — also called pegunigalsidase alfa — as a treatment for Fabry disease.

  • In June, Protalix (PLX) reported 12-month data from the two-year BALANCE clinical study.

