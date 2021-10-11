On Holding attracts rush of bull ratings as quiet period ends
Oct. 11, 2021 7:57 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Analyst ratings are arriving on On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) after the quiet period on the Swiss shoemaker ends.
- On Holding (ONON) is seen as attractive by Stifel (Buy, price target $36), Telsey Advisory Group (Outperform, $38 PT), Baird (Outperform, $38 PT) and JPMorgan (Overweight, $37 PT). Goldman Sachs is showing more caution on ONON with a Neutral rating and price target of $32.
- JPMorgan's Grace Smalley: "We believe On is still early in its growth lifecycle and is well positioned to capitalize on the sector’s strong tailwinds through its strong product offering spanning both performance and lifestyle... Importantly, we believe On is striking a balance between its performance roots (crucial for credibility in the sportswear space) and lifestyle (paramount for growth)."
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger points to ONON's positioning in the high-growth, premium athletic footwear sector as setting it up for long-term gains and calls the stock a compounding growth story.
- Shares of On Holdings (ONON) are down 1.90% premarket to $29.50 vs. the post-IPO range of $28.10 to $40.80 and the IPO pricing level of $24.
- On Holding AG (ONON) trades with a higher market cap than Under Armour.