Aehr nabs $1.3M order for FOX-NP test & burn-in systems

Oct. 11, 2021 8:06 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)CAGRBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) receives a $1.3M order from a current customer for two FOX-NP systems, adding to their existing fleet to provide additional test capacity for new product engineering characterization and qualification of photonics devices.
  • The FOX-NP Systems are expected to ship within the next few months.
  • This customer is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and is using Aehr as their plan of record for all wafer level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers today.
  • This customer is expected to purchase sets of Aehr WaferPaks for these systems at a later date.
  • Yole Research forecasts the silicon photonics market to grow at a 49% cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 through 2026.
  • Recently, Aehr Test soars 36% as company raises revenue guidance by 80%
  • Shares are trading down 3.89% PM
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.