Aehr nabs $1.3M order for FOX-NP test & burn-in systems
Oct. 11, 2021
- Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) receives a $1.3M order from a current customer for two FOX-NP systems, adding to their existing fleet to provide additional test capacity for new product engineering characterization and qualification of photonics devices.
- The FOX-NP Systems are expected to ship within the next few months.
- This customer is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and is using Aehr as their plan of record for all wafer level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers today.
- This customer is expected to purchase sets of Aehr WaferPaks for these systems at a later date.
- Yole Research forecasts the silicon photonics market to grow at a 49% cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 through 2026.
- Shares are trading down 3.89% PM