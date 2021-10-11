Idorsia phase 3 Fabry disease candidate lucerastat misses primary endpoint
Oct. 11, 2021
- Lucerastat, a Fabry disease candidate from Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF), failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial.
- No reduction in neuropathic pain was observed after six months of treatment.
- However, substantial reduction of plasma Gb3 was observed, demonstrating pharmacological activity of lucerastat.
- Idorsia was established as part of Johnson & Johnson's 2017 acquisition of Actelion.
- Idorsia's lastest stage asset, daridoreant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist for insomnia. An NDA was submitted for the drug in March.
