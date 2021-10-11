Aligos Therapeutics gets dosing underway in early-stage ALG-020572 study
Oct. 11, 2021 8:12 AM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)By: SA News Team
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) has started dosing in the first cohort of healthy volunteers in the company's early-stage study of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic candidate ALG-020572.
- Part 1 of the study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single subcutaneous (SC) doses of ALG-020572 in healthy volunteers.
- In Part 2, it will evaluate the safety, PK, and antiviral activity of multiple SC doses given over 28 days in multiple chronic hepatitis B (CHB) subpopulations.
- Aligos’s ASO program represents one of several in the company’s CHB portfolio that target different clinically validated mechanisms of action in the hepatitis B virus life cycle.
- The portfolio also includes S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymer (STOPS) molecules, capsid assembly modulators ((CAMs)), and small interfering RNA ((siRNA)) drug candidates.