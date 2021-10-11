Kiromic Bio forms alliance to analyze allogeneic CAR-T candidate in solid cancers
Oct. 11, 2021 8:12 AM ETKiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) has engaged in a strategic collaboration with Gemelli Teaching Hospital IRCCS to accelerate the analysis of its first allogeneic CAR-T clinical trial candidate Alexis ISO-1.
- Shares up 7.2% premarket at $2.08.
- Alexis ISO-1 is the Company’s first artificial intelligence-identified, Gamma Delta T Cell engineered Iso-Mesothelin candidate to address solid tumor cancers.
- KRBP is anticipating being granted a Type A meeting with the FDA by H1 2022 to discuss the clinical hold and the clinical development path forward of its previously submitted IND.