Kiromic Bio forms alliance to analyze allogeneic CAR-T candidate in solid cancers

  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) has engaged in a strategic collaboration with Gemelli Teaching Hospital IRCCS to accelerate the analysis of its first allogeneic CAR-T clinical trial candidate Alexis ISO-1.
  • Alexis ISO-1 is the Company’s first artificial intelligence-identified, Gamma Delta T Cell engineered Iso-Mesothelin candidate to address solid tumor cancers.
  • KRBP is anticipating being granted a Type A meeting with the FDA by H1 2022 to discuss the clinical hold and the clinical development path forward of its previously submitted IND.
