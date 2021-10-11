PTC Therapeutics' Tegsedi gets innovative drug category pricing in Brazil
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announces that Tegsedi (inotersen) has successfully received Category 1 classification from Câmara de Regulação do Mercado de Medicamentos - CMED (Drug Market Regulation Chamber) in Brazil.
- Category 1 classification is given to innovative treatments that provide greater efficacy than current standards of care.
- The classification allows for pricing in line with international markets.
- Tegsedi has been approved by the Brazilian regulatory agency ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) for the treatment of Stage 1 or 2 polyneuropathy (nerve damage) in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis to delay disease progression and improve quality of life.