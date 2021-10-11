PTC Therapeutics' Tegsedi gets innovative drug category pricing in Brazil

Blue chromosome DNA and gradually glowing flicker light matter chemical when camera moving closeup. Medical and Heredity genetic health concept. Technology science. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announces that Tegsedi (inotersen) has successfully received Category 1 classification from Câmara de Regulação do Mercado de Medicamentos - CMED (Drug Market Regulation Chamber) in Brazil.
  • Category 1 classification is given to innovative treatments that provide greater efficacy than current standards of care.
  • The classification allows for pricing in line with international markets.
  • Tegsedi has been approved by the Brazilian regulatory agency ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) for the treatment of Stage 1 or 2 polyneuropathy (nerve damage) in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis to delay disease progression and improve quality of life.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.