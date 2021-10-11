OSI Systems gets $6M order for electronic components

  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announces that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for about $6M to provide electronic sub-assemblies to a wireless communication technology original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
  • The company is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.
  • OSI's Security division was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for low-energy portal x-ray systems, earlier this month.
