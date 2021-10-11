Zuora rallies after Needham points to billings growth momentum
Oct. 11, 2021 8:37 AM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) rallies after Needham upgrades the tech stock to a Buy rating and assigns a price target of $24.
- Analyst Joshua Reilly: "We believe Zuora will accelerate billings growth thanks to changes to its go-to-market and product strategy, which we detail below. We believe 2Q subscription billings growth of 28% following 21% growth in 1Q indicates that the changes enacted by management over the last year are beginning to impact results. We expect progress with key metrics such as customers over $100K, ARR, subscription billings growth and NRR, and believe the risk/reward is favorable given the current valuation at 5.5x our FY23 sales estimate."
- On a broad view, Reilly and team expect a return of big deal spending in the second half to benefit vendors selling adjacent ERP solutions.
- Shares of Zuora are up 2.40% premarket to $17.01 to trade back above their 50-day and 100-day moving averages.