Ross Stores achieves FY21 target with 28 new locations
Oct. 11, 2021 8:52 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announces the recent opening of 18 Ross Dress for Less and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 15 different states in September and October.
- These new locations complete the Company's store growth plans for fiscal 2021 with the addition of 65 new stores.
- "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."
- Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate 1,924 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.
- Source: Press Release