Celestica partners with ECM to bring patented tech solutions to the A&D market

Oct. 11, 2021 8:55 AM ET

  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS) in pact with ECM to bring ECM’s patented Printed Circuit Board ('PCB') stator solution to the Aerospace and Defense ('A&D') market.
  • ECM’s patented PrintStator software produces tailored printed circuit board Gerber design files based on each customer’s unique product specifications.
  • Celestica will provide complete product lifecycle support from engineering and prototyping to new product introduction and full-scale production of motors.
  • Brian Casey, President and CEO, ECM: “The combination of our proprietary PrintStator technology and Celestica's proven manufacturing and supply chain network will allow us to bring our customers' optimized systems to market quickly and in line with military standards.”
