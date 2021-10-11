BurgerFi trades high on acquiring Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Oct. 11, 2021 8:56 AM ETBurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor13 Comments
- BurgerFi (NASDAQ:BFI) trades 7.9% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton for ~$161.3M, comprised of $33.6M in common stock, $53M in new junior non-convertible preferred equity and the assumption of existing debt.
- On transaction closure, L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, will become one of BurgerFi’s largest shareholders.
- The company expects the transaction will be accretive to EPS to common shareholders and EBITDA in 2022.
- With the acquisition of Anthony’s, BurgerFi will have 177 systemwide restaurant locations across the country through its two premium casual dining brands, with 61 Anthony’s locations and 116 BurgerFi locations.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4.
- On transaction closure, Ian Baines will become the CEO of BurgerFi while Julio Ramirez will remain CEO and President of the BurgerFi brand and Patrick Renna will become President of the Anthony’s brand.