mPhase to add more than 1,200 mpower sites in Florida
Oct. 11, 2021 8:56 AM ETmPhase Technologies, Inc. (XDSL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- mPhase Technologies (OTCPK:XDSL) has signed agreements with members of the Asian American Store Owners Association to add approximately 1,200 mPower locations in the State of Florida in Phase I of a statewide expansion, followed by additional locations (to be determined) in Phase II early next year.
- The mPower ecosystem is an integrated set of platform technologies consisting of consumer engagement software, EV charging, and 5G connectivity designed to create a beneficial link between consumers and retailers transitioning to an EV-centric future.
- All sites will initially receive the consumer engagement portion of the ecosystem and pay a base recurring monthly fee. Following site assessments, locations with appropriate facilities will also qualify for installation of 5G and/or EV charging stations, which will generate additional monthly recurring revenue. The mix of locations includes convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses primarily focused on serving mobile consumers.
- Source: Press Release