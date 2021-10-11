Marijuana Company of America receives Brazilian regulatory approval for its latest CBD products sale

Oct. 11, 2021 8:57 AM ETMarijuana Company of America, Inc. (MCOA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) receives product recognition from ANVISA for its new medical cannabis-based product hempSMART in Brazil.
  • The approval allows the company to sell its hempSMART products via physician prescriptions in Brazil, considered as the biggest CBD market in South America.
  • "We have been working with the Brazilian medical community with outreach and education about our premium hempSMART™ products and this approval of registration from ANVISA validates our products.............The response to our premium hempsmart products has been overwhelmingly positive," says CEO Jesus Quintero.
  • Press Release
