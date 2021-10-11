Disney tipped by BofA to outperform peers behind growing momentum for streaming, movies and theme parks
Oct. 11, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bank of America does not expect Disney's (NYSE:DIS) upcoming earnings report to be a big share price catalyst, but is incrementally positive on the long-term setup for the media giant.
- "We believe the success of Disney+ is a key tenet of the bull thesis and DIS's ability to reaccelerate net adds will be a big focus among investors as the company resumes a more normal content slate and expands into new geographies in FY22," writes analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich.
- Other key drivers for Disney seen are the theme park re-openings, direct-to-consumer rollouts in new markets and resumption of theatrical releases. Adding it all up, BofA keeps a Buy rating on Disney and assigns a price objective of $223.
- Shares of Disney (DIS) are down 0.51% premarket to $175.84.
- Disney (DIS) has topped profit expectations in five straight quarters.