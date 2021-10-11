SCYNEX highlights preclinical data from ibrexafungerp mucormycosis study

  • SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announces the presentation of preclinical data supporting the potential of its broad-spectrum antifungal, ibrexafungerp, to treat mucormycosis.
  • The data, based on an in vivo mouse model of mucormycosis, were presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting.
  • In vivo data showed a response rate for ibrexafungerp similar to current standard of care options for the treatment of mucormycosis.
  • Combination of ibrexafungerp with current therapies showed "significant enhancement" in median survival time and overall survival when compared with standard of care monotherapies, the company said.
  • Shares up marginally premarket.
