SCYNEX highlights preclinical data from ibrexafungerp mucormycosis study
Oct. 11, 2021 9:10 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announces the presentation of preclinical data supporting the potential of its broad-spectrum antifungal, ibrexafungerp, to treat mucormycosis.
- The data, based on an in vivo mouse model of mucormycosis, were presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting.
- In vivo data showed a response rate for ibrexafungerp similar to current standard of care options for the treatment of mucormycosis.
- Combination of ibrexafungerp with current therapies showed "significant enhancement" in median survival time and overall survival when compared with standard of care monotherapies, the company said.
- Shares up marginally premarket.