Volcon ePowersports confirms on fat-tire Grunt motorcycle orders and shipments

Oct. 11, 2021 9:09 AM ETVLCNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) confirms first customer shipments of fat-tire Grunt two-wheeled model.
  • The company has reached $1.7M in customer orders and is working to fulfill order queue.
  • As of September 30, 2021, customers have made refundable deposits to reserve 708 Grunts, which if converted to a sale, would result in $4.2M of revenue.
  • Plans to commence roll out of nationwide dealership network beginning Q4 of 2021
  • On September 10, 2021, from their factory facilities near Austin, Texas, shipments commenced to carry out delivery of Grunt models throughout the US and Latin America to fulfill the pre-order queue that has grown since its launch in late 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.