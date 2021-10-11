Volcon ePowersports confirms on fat-tire Grunt motorcycle orders and shipments
Oct. 11, 2021 9:09 AM ETVLCNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) confirms first customer shipments of fat-tire Grunt two-wheeled model.
- The company has reached $1.7M in customer orders and is working to fulfill order queue.
- As of September 30, 2021, customers have made refundable deposits to reserve 708 Grunts, which if converted to a sale, would result in $4.2M of revenue.
- Plans to commence roll out of nationwide dealership network beginning Q4 of 2021
- On September 10, 2021, from their factory facilities near Austin, Texas, shipments commenced to carry out delivery of Grunt models throughout the US and Latin America to fulfill the pre-order queue that has grown since its launch in late 2020.