Sens. Warren, Booker pressure AG Garland to decriminalize marijuana
Oct. 11, 2021
- Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have asked Merrick Garland to use his authority as U.S. Attorney General to remove marijuana as a controlled substance.
- The letter to the Department of Justice was first reported by The News Station. It was also carbon copied to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
- “We urge the DOJ to initiate the process to decriminalize cannabis,” the letter says.
- The letter goes on to argue that "decriminalizing cannabis is also a critical first step in addressing the racial inequities in cannabis law enforcement. You can begin to repair the harm that the criminalization of cannabis has wrought on communities of color by using your statutory and regulatory authority to deschedule this drug."
- Late last month, the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill that would legalize marijuana on the federal level.